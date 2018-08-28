Search

Labour big beast to address Burston Rally

PUBLISHED: 16:24 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:29 29 August 2018

John McDonnell, who will speak at the 2018 Burston School Strike Rally Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell will address this year’s Burston Strike School Rally.

The annual event commemorates the longest strike in British history which ran an extraordinary 25 years from 1914 to 1939.

Every year hundreds of people turn up in the village to celebrate the strike which was sparked by a row over the dismissal of the much-loved teachers Annie Higdon and her husband Tom.

Previous speakers have included Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

On Sunday Mr McDonnell will be joined on stage by shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry and general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union Mark Serwotka.

There will also be musical entertainment from Red Flags, Anto Morra and Maddy Carty while comedian Kate Smurthwaite will be supplying some laughs.

The Rally has been held every year since 1984.

For more information visit www.burstonstrikeschool.co.uk/rally2018/

