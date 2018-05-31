Roundabout to be made a focus as council reveals Broadland Northway collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

The roundabout where Wroxham Road meets the new Broadland Northway is to be made a focus by the county council, following a week of cameras tracking the roads.

Cameras trained on Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant Cameras trained on Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

In July, the county council spent a week filming four roundabouts on the £205m road, after receiving complaints about how user-friendly they were for motorists.

Now, the council has begun working on proposals on how they can improve the roundabouts, with the Wroxham Road one to be its first target.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “We have reviewed the camera footage taken at the end of July and we are working up proposals on how we enhance driver information.

“In the first instance, we will be working on the Wroxham Road roundabout and then assessing the impact of any changes made.

A car which crashed into the middle of a Broadland Northway roundabout in Drayton. Picture: Eric Kirk A car which crashed into the middle of a Broadland Northway roundabout in Drayton. Picture: Eric Kirk

“Based on this, we will review what we’ve learned and whether we apply this to the other roundabouts on the road.”

It comes after a number of incidents in which vehicles have veered into either signs, barriers or central islands of the roundabouts - most recently on Saturday when a car ended up in the centre of the Drayton roundabout.

The council’s most recent figures show that seven people were injured travelling on the road between November - when the first stretch was opened - and May.

The youngest person injured was 19 years old, in the first collision on the road on Tuesday, November 29.

Of the seven accidents, three were classified as serious, with the remaining four classed as slight.

However, these figures do not take into account any incidents which occurred after May, with these statistics not made available.

The seven incidents were as follows: • November 28, 2017: a 19-year-old suffered slight injuries near Horsford

• December 18, 2017: a 33-year-old suffered slight injuries near Drayton

• February 3, 2018: a 36-year-old suffered slight injuries near Horsham St Faith

• March 13, 2018: a 51-year-old suffered serious injuries near Taverham

• March 29, 2018: a 49-year-old suffered slight injuries near Spixworth

• May 13, 2018: a 57-year-old suffered serious injuries near Rackheath

• May 19. 2018: A 45-year-old suffered serious injuries near Rackheath