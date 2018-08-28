Norfolk prosecutor’s legal battle with Boris Johnson over Brexit

Boris Johnson could face court over Brexit claims Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson is facing a court room showdown with a Norfolk prosecutor over claims the former foreign secretary made during the Brexit referendum.

Marcus J Ball who is launching a private prosecution against Boris Johnson Photo: Sandra Vijandi Marcus J Ball who is launching a private prosecution against Boris Johnson Photo: Sandra Vijandi

A private prosecution case is set to be lodged against Mr Johnson who sensationally quit the cabinet after the prime minister revealed her Chequers plan.

Prosecutor Marcus J Ball has spent the past two years building the case against Mr Johnson and even quit his job to spent more time gathering evidence.

The 28-year-old, who grew up in Old Buckenham and has lived in Norwich, is now working with Lewis Power QC, of Church Court Chambers in London, to bring a charge of misconduct in public office.

The specific accusation focuses on the claim the UK sends £350m to the EU each week which Mr Ball disputes.

Infamously, the Vote Leave bus repeated that claim and suggested the money should instead be spent on the National Health Service.

Mr Ball, who moved to London to work on the case, said: “When the result happened I was very shocked and I started to look at some of the things both the Leave and Remain campaigns had been saying. Three days after the result I began planning the case.

“I was very emotional about what had happened. I was very angry.

“Words that were used such as ‘spend,’ or ‘send’ money to the EU – that is what we are interested in. When people said ‘take back control’ of that £350m a week – that is not of interest because it is open to interpretation.

“I believe politicians lie all the time. This precedent would not – sadly – stop all lying in politics but it would, I hope, stop some of the more serious ones.”

Mr Ball’s legal team includes a QC, two junior barristers and company of solicitors.

Once the papers have been lodged a decision will be made by the court about whether the prosecution should continue to trial.

Johnson was not available for comment but sources highlighted an announcement by then health secretary Jeremy Hunt that the government would spend more on the NHS post-Brexit.

“So far we have raised £200,000 from 5,000 backers. We need to raise more funds though. I believe it will cost around £2m to fully fund the court action.”

