Which Norfolk council has gained ‘Quality status’?

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb, left, presented the award certificate to Beeston Regis vice-chairman Roy Beckley.

A north Norfolk authority has become only the seventh in the county to gain ‘Quality’ status from the National Association of Local Councils.

The award is only given to top performing councils that demonstrate good governance, effective community engagement and improvement.

Roy Beckley, vice-chairman of Beeston Regis Parish Council, which is between Sheringham and Cromer, said: “We are justly proud that we have again met the very high standards required.

“There are only seven parish and town councils in Norfolk that have achieved ‘Quality’ status or higher. There are only 121 councils out of over 9,000 that have achieved this award or higher in England.”

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb presented the award certificate to Mr Beckley during a visit to the parish.

The parish council produces a regular newsletter, Beeston Regis News for its parishioners.

According to the 2011 census, it had a population of 1,062.