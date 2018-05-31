Search

Police warn junction near A47 at Swaffham to be closed this morning

PUBLISHED: 07:29 10 August 2018

File police photo. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Motorists have been warned that a junction near the A47 at Swaffham will be closed this morning.

Norfolk Police said the A1122 junction with the A47 near the Swaffham raceway will be closed at 7.45am today (Friday, August 10) for about an hour due to a vehicle needing to be recovered.

Police have taken to social media to warn drivers in the area.

Norfolk Police tweeted: “A1122 Junction with A47 near the Swaffham raceway will be closed at 0745hrs for approximately 1 hour due to a vehicle recovery. Police are assisting. @NSRoadsPolicing @BrecklandPolice #norfolkroads.”

