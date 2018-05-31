Police search for ‘Tim’ in a small white car who stopped at scene of Norwich hit and run

Police want to speak to Tim who drives a small white car. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace the driver of a van who failed to stop following a collision in Norwich on Thursday, August 9.

A cyclist and a white van were involved in the collision on Bracondale in the direction of County Hall at approximately 7.10am.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries and the bicycle was damaged.

It is believed the van was driven by a white man in his 40s wearing a dark blue Polo shirt with “Plumbing services” written on it.

Officers are keen to trace a witness who stopped at the scene called ‘Tim’ who was driving a small white car.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101.