Emergency services enter sea to pull woman to safety

A coastguard crew pulled three police officers and a woman from the sea during a major rescue in Lowestoft.

Emergency services were called to the town’s beach at 8.40pm on Wednesday to reports of concern for the safety of a woman in the sea.

Police and ambulance arrived first - with three officers donning buoyancy aids and entering the water to retrieve the woman.

A crew from HM Coastguard Lowestoft and Southwold arrived moments later.

Due to the number of people in the water the incident was upgraded to a major rescue and the Gorleston Coastguard, Lowestoft Lifeboat and coastguard rescue helicopter were called.

A rescue officer, wearing a water rescue lifejacket, ran into the water and swam out to the three police officers who had hold of the woman.

He was anchored to a fellow rescue officer on the beach by a 40m floating line.

Upon reaching the police officers he in turn grabbed hold of them and gave a signal to the shoreline - at which point everyone was pulled back to the beach.

Once back on land the woman was taken into the care of the paramedics for assessment but did not attend hospital.

The coastguard informed Humber Coastguard Operations Centre of the successful outcome and the lifeboat and helicopter were stood down.

Rescue officer David Burwood added: “All emergency services worked in a harmonious manner for the best possible outcome.

“We would urge members of the public if you do see someone in the water in trouble to call 999 and request the coastguard.

“By not doing so it delays the response time of a highly trained coastguard team, lifeboat launch and helicopter search crew. “