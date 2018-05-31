Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Emergency services enter sea to pull woman to safety

PUBLISHED: 14:53 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:10 16 August 2018

Lowestoft beach. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft beach. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A coastguard crew pulled three police officers and a woman from the sea during a major rescue in Lowestoft.

Emergency services were called to the town’s beach at 8.40pm on Wednesday to reports of concern for the safety of a woman in the sea.

Police and ambulance arrived first - with three officers donning buoyancy aids and entering the water to retrieve the woman.

A crew from HM Coastguard Lowestoft and Southwold arrived moments later.

Due to the number of people in the water the incident was upgraded to a major rescue and the Gorleston Coastguard, Lowestoft Lifeboat and coastguard rescue helicopter were called.

A rescue officer, wearing a water rescue lifejacket, ran into the water and swam out to the three police officers who had hold of the woman.

He was anchored to a fellow rescue officer on the beach by a 40m floating line.

Upon reaching the police officers he in turn grabbed hold of them and gave a signal to the shoreline - at which point everyone was pulled back to the beach.

Once back on land the woman was taken into the care of the paramedics for assessment but did not attend hospital.

The coastguard informed Humber Coastguard Operations Centre of the successful outcome and the lifeboat and helicopter were stood down.

Rescue officer David Burwood added: “All emergency services worked in a harmonious manner for the best possible outcome.

“We would urge members of the public if you do see someone in the water in trouble to call 999 and request the coastguard.

“By not doing so it delays the response time of a highly trained coastguard team, lifeboat launch and helicopter search crew. “

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Why festival season can give businesses a reason to celebrate

Music fans enjoying Wolf Alice at Latitude 2018. The regional director of Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking says businesses should make the most of opportunities presented by festivals. Picture: Nick Butcher

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast