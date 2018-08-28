Search

Police invite communities to set up speed watch groups in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:11 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:11 30 August 2018

Police invite communities to set up speed watch groups in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police are looking to set up community speed watch groups in Norwich.

Launched in 2007, the community speed watch program operates across Norfolk and aims to give people the chance to play an active part tackling speeding on the their roads.

Now, Police are seeking to set up speed watch groups in Norwich and are asking people who live near a 30mph or 40mph road where speeding is a problem to get in touch.

There are currently 70 established community speed watch teams across Norfolk with more awaiting training. Once trained groups are issued with a speed radar gun, two community speed watch signs and reflective jackets. Volunteers then carry out speed checks in 30mph and 40mph limits working to Norfolk Constabulary’s community speed watch guidelines.

If you would like to set up a Community Speed Watch scheme contact the Norfolk Safety Camera Partnership on 01603 276433 or your local district Engagement Officer by dialling 101.

