Police investigating arson incident following wheelie bin fire

The incident happened on Sunsalve Ride. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

An incident of arson in Dereham is being investigated after two wheelie bins were set alight.

The incident happened on Sunsalve Ride at around 3am on Tuesday August 7 and police are asking for anyone who may have any information to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact PC Richard Beesley at Dereham Police Station on 101.