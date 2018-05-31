Police in Norfolk hunting for lorry which failed to stop after crash with cyclist

Police are hunting a lorry which failed to stop following a crash with a cyclist at Briston. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Police are hunting the driver of a lorry who failed to stop following a crash involving a cyclist.

The lorry and the cyclist were involved in a crash on Norwich Road at Briston, near Melton Constable, at just before 6am on Tuesday (August 28).

A male cyclist was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn with a suspected broken leg.

A police spokesman said the lorry failed to stop at the scene.

Anone who saw a blue curtain-sided lorry heading towards Norwich is urged to call police on 101.