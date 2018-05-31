Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police in Norfolk hunting for lorry which failed to stop after crash with cyclist

PUBLISHED: 11:09 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:09 28 August 2018

Police are hunting a lorry which failed to stop following a crash with a cyclist at Briston. Picture: Ian Burt.

Police are hunting a lorry which failed to stop following a crash with a cyclist at Briston. Picture: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2012

Police are hunting the driver of a lorry who failed to stop following a crash involving a cyclist.

The lorry and the cyclist were involved in a crash on Norwich Road at Briston, near Melton Constable, at just before 6am on Tuesday (August 28).

A male cyclist was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn with a suspected broken leg.

A police spokesman said the lorry failed to stop at the scene.

Anone who saw a blue curtain-sided lorry heading towards Norwich is urged to call police on 101.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk farmer who killed burglar to be played by Steve Pemberton in Channel 4 drama

Tony Martin and Bleak House in Emneth, 10 years on after he shot and killed a burglar in his home. PHOTO; Matthew Usher .

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s slick 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny made his mark at the Cardiff City Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Men sentenced for sophisticated fraud targeting Roys stores

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Trains between Norwich and coastal towns cancelled

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Greater Anglia

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s slick 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny made his mark at the Cardiff City Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Festival embracing creative arts to be set against backdrop of 18th century walled garden

Raynham Hall, the home of the Cosmic Roots Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

Legal threats force cat sanctuary to move its annual open day

A resident of the North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust, whose Sheringwood home is under threat of closure. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cyclist suffers minor injuries following crash with car at Great Yarmouth

A cyclist was hurt following a crash involving a car at great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast