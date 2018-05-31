Police highlight importance of smoke alarms after house fills with smoke without owner realising
PUBLISHED: 08:35 12 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:22 12 August 2018
Archant
Police have stressed the importance of smoke alarms after they where called to the house in Great Yarmouth which had filled with smoke without the owner realising.
In the early hours of Sunday morning @Gt Yarmouth Police tweeted that they had been called to an elderly woman’s house where the owner ‘hadn’t realised something was burning’ leading the house to fill with smoke.
Adding that the incident ‘highlights the importance of smoke alarms’ the police reported that the woman was safe and well following the incident.