Do you recognise this dog? Animals on the run captured by police

Police are appealing for help to track down the owners of a two animals which were found wandering alone after dark.

A pony and a dog have been caught by police officers after being discovered running loose without owners on Saturday night.

The pony was found roaming on the B1112 at Icklingham on by officers in Mildenhall while in King’s Lynn Police captured a dog which was running around the town’s Saturday Market.

Police are appealing for anyone who knows or recognises the animals to get in touch so they can be returned to their owners.

The dog has been taken to Mill House vets in King’s Lynn for the weekend while anyone who recognises the pony or knows its owner should call 101 quoting CAD 208 of Saturday November 4.