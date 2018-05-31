Police concerned for welfare of missing woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of Emma Nicholls, who is missing from Beck Row Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police are concerned for the welfare if a woman missing from a west Suffolk village.

Emma Nicholls was last seen in Beck Row, near Mildenhall, at 3pm on Sunday, August 19.

The 38-year-old was reported missing to the police on Tuesday.

It is believed she may now be in Brandon.

Police and family members are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone who believes they may have seen her to get in contact.

Anyone with information should call the duty sergeant at Mildenhall Police Station on 101.