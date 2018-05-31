Road closed following emergence of sinkhole
PUBLISHED: 16:10 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:28 03 August 2018
Archant
Police have closed a road in Great Yarmouth after a sinkhole opened up this afternoon.
The fire service called the police for assistance at the scene in Wellesley Road at around 2.45pm.
The two feet wide hole is in the middle of the road and has since been taped off.
The sinkhole is located near the junction with St Nicholas Road and the road is closed from there to Albermarle Road.
Police are at the scene and are awaiting the arrival of Highways England, who will then begin work to repair the sinkhole.