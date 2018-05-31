Road closed following emergence of sinkhole

Police have closed off the section of road and Highways England are on their way to the scene Picture: Mike Cook Archant

Police have closed a road in Great Yarmouth after a sinkhole opened up this afternoon.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire service called the police for assistance at the scene in Wellesley Road at around 2.45pm.

The two feet wide hole is in the middle of the road and has since been taped off.

The sinkhole is located near the junction with St Nicholas Road and the road is closed from there to Albermarle Road.

Police are at the scene and are awaiting the arrival of Highways England, who will then begin work to repair the sinkhole.