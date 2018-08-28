Police appeal for help to trace missing 16-year-old girl from Lowestoft

Chloe Lewis was last seen on the morning of August 28. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing teenager from Lowestoft.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chloe Lewis, 16, was last seen on Tuesday, August 28, when she left for work in the morning.

She was believed to have gone to a friend’s address in Trafalgar Road but has not returned home.

Chloe is described as white, with shoulder length brown hair, blue eyes, five feet seven inches tall and of medium build.

She was last seen wearing black trainers, jeans and a top.

Officers are concerned for Chloe’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting missing person reference PID 125823.