Police appeal following damage to play equipment in market town
PUBLISHED: 09:29 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:20 07 August 2018
PA Wire/Press Association Images
Parts of a climbing frame have been found smashed at a children’s play area in mid-Norfolk.
Police are now appealing for witness following the damage to the platform in Girling Road, Dereham.
It is believed that the equipment was damaged between 8.15am on Friday August 3 and 10.30am on Saturday August 4.
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated should contact Op Solve on 101.
Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.