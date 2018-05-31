Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police appeal after teenager thrown off bike in hit and run

PUBLISHED: 11:49 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:49 21 August 2018

The A140 at Dunston. Picture: Denise Bradley

The A140 at Dunston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police are hoping to track down a driver who failed to stop after hitting a teenage cyclist.

It happened sometime after 8.45pm on Monday, August 20 when a cyclist, travelling from Swainsthorpe towards Norwich on the A140, was hit by a vehicle at the railway bridge just after Dunston Hall.

The cyclist, a boy in his mid-teens, was riding a black, blue and white bike and was thrown onto the verge.

PC Greg Prowting, from Norfolk police’s roads policing unit, said: “Thankfully, the cyclist has not been seriously injured as a result of the collision. “The vehicle that was involved broke its nearside wing mirror and we believe it belongs to either a silver Peugeot 807 or Citroen C8 from models around 2003 to 2008.

“I am urging anyone who saw the collision or was travelling in that area around the times stated with dash-cam footage to contact police.

“We’re also directly appealing to the driver of the vehicle that failed to stop to come forward and speak to officers.”

• Witnesses are asked to contact PC Prowting at Wymondham Roads Policing on 101.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Police appeal after teenager thrown off bike in hit and run

The A140 at Dunston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Video: North Norfolk boat builder’s new home creates fresh wave of opportunities

Owners of Neil Thompson Boats, Neil and Richenda Thompson, by one of the Norfolk Range sailing and motor yachts they build at the North Norfolk Marine Centre at Wells. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

New group aboutDereham has its say on article criticising the town

Dereham Shopping Centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast