Police appeal after teenager thrown off bike in hit and run

The A140 at Dunston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police are hoping to track down a driver who failed to stop after hitting a teenage cyclist.

It happened sometime after 8.45pm on Monday, August 20 when a cyclist, travelling from Swainsthorpe towards Norwich on the A140, was hit by a vehicle at the railway bridge just after Dunston Hall.

The cyclist, a boy in his mid-teens, was riding a black, blue and white bike and was thrown onto the verge.

PC Greg Prowting, from Norfolk police’s roads policing unit, said: “Thankfully, the cyclist has not been seriously injured as a result of the collision. “The vehicle that was involved broke its nearside wing mirror and we believe it belongs to either a silver Peugeot 807 or Citroen C8 from models around 2003 to 2008.

“I am urging anyone who saw the collision or was travelling in that area around the times stated with dash-cam footage to contact police.

“We’re also directly appealing to the driver of the vehicle that failed to stop to come forward and speak to officers.”

• Witnesses are asked to contact PC Prowting at Wymondham Roads Policing on 101.