Witness appeal after van driver struck by passing car

A van driver was struck by a passing car as he was getting out of his vehicle.

It happened on Brumstead Road, Stalham at about 11am on Monday, July 30.

Police said the man was getting out of the driver’s side of a parked white Mercedes sprinter van when he was hit by a passing Citroen Picasso.

He suffered minor injuries to his leg.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision should contact PC David Mills at North Walsham police station on 101.