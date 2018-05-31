Video

Pimm’s, Gin and Prosecco Festival coming to Norwich this weekend

A glass of Pimms. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto tomtrott1707

Raise your glasses as all your favourite drinks will be celebrated in style at a new festival in the city.

Glasses of prosecco. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Glasses of prosecco. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Norwich Pimm’s, Gin and Prosecco Festival takes place this Saturday August 4 to Sunday 5 and will be a quintessential British garden party.

Nothing says summer like a cold glass of Pimm’s crammed full of fruit or a G&T on the rocks with a wedge of lemon.

The event will take place in Gibraltar Gardens in Heigham Street overlooking the River Wensum and there will be delicious food on offer including wood-fired pizza, crepes and pancakes and halloumi fries.

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There will also be face painting and glitter artists, a barbecue, retro ice cream van and a photo booth.

During the festival there is an impressive programme of live music including Lee Vann, Norfolk’s One Man Band, The Sax Walker and Jade May Jean from The Voice.

At the event, the Pimm’s tent will serve the summer classic by the glass or jug with a mix of fresh, local and seasonal fruits.

The gin bar will boast over 20 different types of gin with fever-tree tonics and a ‘pimped prosecco bar’ will serve different varieties of fizz and cocktails too.

There are three separate sessions, Saturday 12pm to 4pm, Saturday 5pn to 9pm and Sunday 1pm to 5pm - the Saturday night party will include an evening of live music and is 18+.

Adam Coulton, owner of East Anglian events, said: “My business partner Danny Banthorpe and I already organise music events in the region but we wanted to do something different so decided on the three big players - Pimm’s, gin and prosecco.

“It’s hard to compete with the big national companies who bring these kind of festivals to the area but we want people to support us as local promoters - we are two local guys who live in the area.

“The event has come together really quickly and we are already sold out on Saturday night but still have availability for Saturday and Sunday afternoon with capacity for 500 at each session.”

Children and dogs on leads are allowed on Saturday and Sunday afternoon only.

Parking is limited and reserved for blue badge holders and no food and drink can be taken into the venue.

Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased here.