Photographic ‘wow factor’ of airborne fighter planes in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 09:59 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:59 06 August 2018

Photo credits: Malcolm English. 009a: Low-level Tornado GR4

Stunning images of military aircraft captured by Cromer-based photographer Malcolm English will be on show at an exhibition at the RAF Radar Museum in Horning in the Broads.

Photo credits: Malcolm English. 025: Cold War Intercept - Buccaneers and Soviet Naval Air Force BearPhoto credits: Malcolm English. 025: Cold War Intercept - Buccaneers and Soviet Naval Air Force Bear

Mr English has flown in most of NATO’s front line aircraft and has spent his entire working life in aerospace.

RAF radar museum manager Lynn Kerslake said: “These photographs have a real wow factor and capture breath-taking shots of aircraft in the skies that everyone will enjoy.

“The museum is building on its varied exhibition programme to provide plenty of reasons for people to make return visits, not least because your entry ticket remains valid for one year and you can come as often as you want.”

Mr English said: “I am delighted to be offered an exhibition in this wonderful RAF museum and I hope people can see the world of military aviation in a new way.”

Photo credits: Malcolm English. 031: One of the Few - Spitfire VcPhoto credits: Malcolm English. 031: One of the Few - Spitfire Vc

The exhibition is open from August 21 until November 10.

