Tributes to Lord Peter Melchett on social media

PUBLISHED: 14:54 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:54 31 August 2018

Lord Peter Melchett at Courtyard Farm in 2008 Picture: Matthew Usher

Archant © 2008

Tributes poured in after Lord Melchett’s death was announced on the BBC’s Farming Today programme.

Actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry tweeted: “He was called Lord Melchett and he came from Norfolk. A great man therefore.” Fellow campaigner and former head of Friends of the Earth Jonathon Porritt said: Heard earlier today of the death of Peter Melchett - feeling so sad. Peter was a consummate campaigner (at Greenpeace and Soil Association), a wise and compassionate advocate for everything that really matters and a true friend.”

Dan Crossley, executive director of the Food Ethics Council, said: “More Passionate, articulate, engaging, wise, kind and usually with a twinkle in his eye - just some of the many attributes of Peter Melchett, who will be greatly missed. Sustainable food and farming has sadly lost one of its staunchest advocates.

Author and natural history writer Patrick Barkham said: “Really saddened to hear of the death of Peter Melchett – a visionary farmer. As a child, I visited his farm in the 1980s. He was years ahead of his time.”

The Groundwork Gallery in King’s Lynn tweeted: “Peter Melchett’s death is so very sad. He was a good friend to the gallery, a wise environmental advocate prepared to be outspoken and daring. No other landowner quite like him.”

Gardening broadcaster Monty Don tweeted: “So very sorry and sad at the death of Peter Melchett, who I liked, admired and respected hugely. His kindness, wisdom and sheer right-mindedness was a privilege to know.”

Norfolk farmer and veteran campaigner, Lord Peter Melchett, has died

Photos of Organic Farmer Peter Melchett from Ringstead

