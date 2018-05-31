Person cut free from car after crash on A148

Police are on scene after a crash on the A148. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A person had to be cut free from a car after a crash on the the A148 at Tattersett.

Fire crews from Fakenham and King’s Lynn attended from about 11.35am.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the casualty to the care of the ambulance.”

North Norfolk Police tweeted: “Colleagues dealing with a car crash on the #A148 near to the Docking Road junction. Road is blocked but traffic being actively managed by us. Likely to be slow and queuing until at least 2.30pm.”

