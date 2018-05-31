Elderly man rescued from Fakenham property fire
PUBLISHED: 13:54 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:16 08 August 2018
Archant
Fire crews rescued an elderly man from a property on Bridge Street, Fakenham this morning.
An ambulance and an ambulance officer attended the incident and a gentleman in his 80s was treated at the scene.
Four appliances from Fakenham, Wells, Massingham and Holt attended the incident at 9:13am and extinguished the fire by 9:34am.
The fire was extinguished using hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan.