Elderly man rescued from Fakenham property fire

Firefighters rescued a person from a property in Fakenham. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

Fire crews rescued an elderly man from a property on Bridge Street, Fakenham this morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An ambulance and an ambulance officer attended the incident and a gentleman in his 80s was treated at the scene.

Four appliances from Fakenham, Wells, Massingham and Holt attended the incident at 9:13am and extinguished the fire by 9:34am.

The fire was extinguished using hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan.