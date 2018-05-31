Search

Elderly man rescued from Fakenham property fire

PUBLISHED: 13:54 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:16 08 August 2018

Firefighters rescued a person from a property in Fakenham. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters rescued a person from a property in Fakenham. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Fire crews rescued an elderly man from a property on Bridge Street, Fakenham this morning.

An ambulance and an ambulance officer attended the incident and a gentleman in his 80s was treated at the scene.

Four appliances from Fakenham, Wells, Massingham and Holt attended the incident at 9:13am and extinguished the fire by 9:34am.

The fire was extinguished using hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan.

