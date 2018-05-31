Rider suffers broken ankle in crash between bike and motor scooter

A person suffered a broken ankle following a crash in Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A person suffered a broken ankle after a crash between a cyclist and a motor scooter rider.

Emergency services were called out following the collision between a bicycle and motor scooter.

It happed on Katwijk Way in Lowestoft about 1.10pm on Thursday, August 9.

Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

One of riders suffered a broken ankle but a spokesman for Suffolk police said the injuries were not life-changing or life-threatening.