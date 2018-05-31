Person gets stuck in bathroom, fire service is called in
PUBLISHED: 13:26 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:26 26 August 2018
Archant
Firefighters were called in to help when someone got stuck in a bathroom.
One fire engine from Dereham Fire Station was ordered to a house in Walnut Way on Sunday morning to get the person out.
The crew was called in at 8.49am on Sunday morning (August 26).
Firefighters used hand appliances and ladders to free the person trapped inside.
