Person gets stuck in bathroom, fire service is called in

Firefighters were called in when someone got caught in a bathroom. Photo: Steve Adams Archant

Firefighters were called in to help when someone got stuck in a bathroom.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One fire engine from Dereham Fire Station was ordered to a house in Walnut Way on Sunday morning to get the person out.

The crew was called in at 8.49am on Sunday morning (August 26).

Firefighters used hand appliances and ladders to free the person trapped inside.