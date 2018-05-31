Search

Person dies after being hit by train

PUBLISHED: 14:04 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:38 14 August 2018

A person has died after being struck by a train near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

A person has died after being struck by a train in West Norfolk this morning.

Services on the Fen Line between King’s Lynn and Ely were suspended after a person was hit by a train at around 11am.

A spokesman from the British Transport Police said the person, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

They added: “Shortly before 11am today officers were called to the line close to King’s Lynn following a report that a person had been struck by a train.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family. This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Great Northern said a bus shuttle was in operation before lines were reopened at 1pm but disruption is expected until 2.30pm.

A Great Northern spokesman said: “We regret sincerely that a person was struck by a train at around 11am near Watlington this morning, and apologise to passengers for the disruption and long delay to their journeys.  “We arranged replacement buses while the line was blocked, and we encourage all passengers affected to claim Delay Repay compensation via our website.”

The Samaritans are available to talk 24/7 by calling 116 123.

