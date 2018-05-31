College ‘working to resolve’ delay in awarding BTEC results

Paston Sixth Form College, North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2013

A number of students at a North Walsham college have not yet received results for their BTEC exams.

A mother of a pupil, who did not want to be named, said her daughter, a BTEC art and design student at Paston College, was told her results weren’t ready when she arrived to collect them on Thursday, August 16.

She said: “The students have worked really hard.

“My daughter is expecting good results, but we don’t even know if the course she was on is valid.”

A spokesperson for Paston College said: “We have been working with a small number of students, parents, and the awarding body, to resolve a delay in confirming results from the BTEC art and design extended diploma.

“We have offered support to all those affected with specific support in place to ensure that this delay does not affect the university places of three of our progressing students.

“We have apologised to the affected students and parents for the uncertainty caused.”