Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

College ‘working to resolve’ delay in awarding BTEC results

PUBLISHED: 14:12 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:17 17 August 2018

Paston Sixth Form College, North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Paston Sixth Form College, North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2013

A number of students at a North Walsham college have not yet received results for their BTEC exams.

A mother of a pupil, who did not want to be named, said her daughter, a BTEC art and design student at Paston College, was told her results weren’t ready when she arrived to collect them on Thursday, August 16.

She said: “The students have worked really hard.

“My daughter is expecting good results, but we don’t even know if the course she was on is valid.”

A spokesperson for Paston College said: “We have been working with a small number of students, parents, and the awarding body, to resolve a delay in confirming results from the BTEC art and design extended diploma.

“We have offered support to all those affected with specific support in place to ensure that this delay does not affect the university places of three of our progressing students.

“We have apologised to the affected students and parents for the uncertainty caused.”

Related articles

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ava-May Littleboy’s mother appeals for stolen iPad containing pictures of her daughter to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston.

Train cancellations for commuters in Norfolk

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast