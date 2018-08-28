Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:22 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:04 04 September 2018

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Archant © 2006

Multiple cases of a deadly disease which can be fatal for dogs have been found in Norwich.

Parvovirus is highly contagious and attacks cells in a dog’s body.

Last week, Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles said they had seen a case of the disease.

And now, Companion Care Vets, in Norwich, said they had confirmed cases at both their Longwater and Hall Road branches.

A post on their Facebook page read: “Whilst we do not want to cause alarm we also want to make people aware of the disease.

“Parvovirus is an infectious disease which can be spread between dogs both directly, through direct contact with an infected dog, and indirectly, for example via infected faeces.

“Most cases of parvovirus are seen in immunocompromised dogs, generally between six weeks and six months old, although it can affect older dogs too. Symptoms of parvovirus include vomiting, diarrhoea (sometimes bloody) anorexia and fever.

“Parvovirus is one of the diseases we commonly vaccinate against. This particular case involved unvaccinated puppies so we would urge clients to vaccinate their dogs.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: ‘I was overwhelmed’ - 96-year-old appeals to find cyclist who came to her rescue

Sheila Peal, pictured in her mobility scooter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Biker caught at 100mph on A47 carrying 10-year-old daughter as passenger

A pair of scrap metal dealers have been arrested. Picture: Archant library.

Bus passengers warned to expect delays due to a collapsed sewer

Bus passengers warned to expect delays. Picture: Getty

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

3,000 litres of alcohol seized in King’s Lynn

Alcohol seized from King's Lynn by HMRC. Picture: Norfolk Police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Police issue CCTV image of man after theft from car in Norwich

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to identify following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Video: Love Island’s Sam and Georgia spotted at Norwich bar

Georgia Steele and Sam Bird Credit: Rooftop Gardens

Friends to take on marathon cycling challenge for charity

David Overy and Darren Peck are cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats. Picture: David Overy

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast