Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe Archant © 2006

Multiple cases of a deadly disease which can be fatal for dogs have been found in Norwich.

Parvovirus is highly contagious and attacks cells in a dog’s body.

Last week, Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles said they had seen a case of the disease.

And now, Companion Care Vets, in Norwich, said they had confirmed cases at both their Longwater and Hall Road branches.

A post on their Facebook page read: “Whilst we do not want to cause alarm we also want to make people aware of the disease.

“Parvovirus is an infectious disease which can be spread between dogs both directly, through direct contact with an infected dog, and indirectly, for example via infected faeces.

“Most cases of parvovirus are seen in immunocompromised dogs, generally between six weeks and six months old, although it can affect older dogs too. Symptoms of parvovirus include vomiting, diarrhoea (sometimes bloody) anorexia and fever.

“Parvovirus is one of the diseases we commonly vaccinate against. This particular case involved unvaccinated puppies so we would urge clients to vaccinate their dogs.”