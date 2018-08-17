Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Overnight closures scheduled on St Crispins road due to new crossing installation

17 August, 2018 - 13:43
The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A new pedestrian and cycle crossing at St Crispins Road in Norwich will soon be open for use, after the final phase of road works are completed.

The work will see overnight closures between 7pm to 7am between Pitt Street and Barrack Street roundabouts on St Crispins Road from August 20 to 26.

Pedestrians and cyclists will also have to use crossing facilities near the junction with Oak Street, or cross the ring road via Magdalen Street.

Once the work is fully completed on August 28, the crossing will be opened, creating a link across the ring road between St Georges Street and Botolph Street.

Councillor John Fisher, Norfolk County Council’s chair of Norwich highways agency committee, said: “I’d like to thank everyone for their patience while work on this busy section of the road network has taken place. I’m sure the replacement of the old subway with the new toucan crossing will be a welcome change for everyone who uses the area.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ava-May Littleboy’s mother appeals for stolen iPad containing pictures of her daughter to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston.

Train cancellations for commuters in Norfolk

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast