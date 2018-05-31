Search

Rising circus star set to show his skills at town’s Out There Festival

PUBLISHED: 11:08 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:37 24 August 2018

Tom Gaskin Picture: JMA Photography

Tom Gaskin Picture: JMA Photography

A rising star of the circus world has been devising his new show in Great Yarmouth to debut at September’s Out There Festival in the town.

Tom Gaskin, 27 and who grew up in Bradwell, and is making a big name for himself in London’s competitive circus and modelling scenes.

Now he has been back in Great Yarmouth to work on his very first solo production Filibuster at Seachange Arts’ Drill House.

After Out There Mr Gaskin intends to take it on tour around the UK and Europe and to next year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

He said: “Coming back home and being surrounded by friends gives me a very supportive environment.

“SeaChange Arts have always helped me and now the refurbished Drill House is an exceptional facility.

“I’ve mentioned it to people in London where it can be hard to find suitable spaces so I expect a lot more performers will be heading to the Drill House.

“Frankly if it wasn’t for SeaChange and the Drill House I wouldn’t have this show.”

He took a job at The Hippodrome selling candy floss while still attending Lynn Grove High School, later progressing to spotlight and house lights operator, before becoming head of backstage, all the while learning from circus performers there.

Mr Gaskin won a place on the BA Circus Arts degree course at London’s National Centre for Circus Arts.

Since graduating with a BA in Circus Arts at London’s National Centre for Circus Arts in 2014 he has performed in shows all over London and Europe.

Next year he can be seen playing a circus performer in the new Disney film adaptation of Dumbo.

His good looks and physique have also landed him work as a catwalk model.

He has modelled for Hermes, Gucci, Alexander McQueen.

When asked what can we look forward to in Filibuster and why perform it first at Out There, he said: “The show mixes juggling with clowning and physical comedy, probably 50/50.”

The Out There International Festival of Circus & Street Arts takes place in St George’s Park, around Great Yarmouth town centre and seafront from September 14 to 16.

