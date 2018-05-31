Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Olympic gold medallist aims to inspire all as water sports centre is officially opened

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 August 2018

An Evening with London 2012 Olympic Gold Medallist Etienne Stott (C2 Canoe Slalom) will be held in Lowestoft. Picture: ICKOOTU Photography

An Evening with London 2012 Olympic Gold Medallist Etienne Stott (C2 Canoe Slalom) will be held in Lowestoft. Picture: ICKOOTU Photography

Archant

It is being billed as “an opportunity not to be missed.”

Next Wednesday, Olympic Gold Medallist Etienne Stott will be in Lowestoft to officially unveil the “new” Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre (OBWSC).

Mr Stott - who won gold in the C2 Canoe Slalom at the London 2012 Olympics - will be passing on top tips to aspiring youngsters as he guest coaches a session on the summer schools programme, before a special “evening with” the Olympic Gold Medallist is held at Waterlane Leisure Centre.

The event has been organised by Sentinel Leisure Trust, who said they were “proud” to be hosting the event on Wednesday, August 22 in conjunction with OBWSC.

Matt Stebbings, physical activity and health manager for Sentinel Leisure Trust, said: “This is an opportunity not to be missed.

“It is very rare we have the opportunity to have an Olympic Gold Medallist come to this area and not only put on some guest coaching but offer a chance to listen to him talk about his experiences within professional sport.

“Even if you are not a water sports enthusiast, it is a chance to listen to an Olympic champion and professional athlete,” Mr Stebbings added.

“We are privileged to have Etienne come and talk and also bring his gold medal to show and for people to have a photo opportunity and ask questions.”

The “evening with London 2012 Olympic Gold Medallist Etienne Stott” will consist of a presentation and question and answer session at Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft, starting at 7.30pm and finishing at 9pm.

Mr Stebbings added: “Etienne’s presentation will include a motivational talk on his experiences as a professional athlete, competing in the summer Olympics and also what he has done since retiring from professional sport.

Tickets, which are now on sale for the “evening with” event from Waterlane Leisure Centre, cost £10 per head.

Mr Stebbings said: “We can also take payment over the telephone via 01502 532540 to reserve your ticket/s. There will also be tea, coffee and nibbles to all those that attend.

“The evening is limited to a first come, first served basis.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ava-May Littleboy’s mother appeals for stolen iPad containing pictures of her daughter to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston.

Train cancellations for commuters in Norfolk

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast