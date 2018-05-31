Olympic gold medallist aims to inspire all as water sports centre is officially opened

Next Wednesday, Olympic Gold Medallist Etienne Stott will be in Lowestoft to officially unveil the “new” Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre (OBWSC).

Mr Stott - who won gold in the C2 Canoe Slalom at the London 2012 Olympics - will be passing on top tips to aspiring youngsters as he guest coaches a session on the summer schools programme, before a special “evening with” the Olympic Gold Medallist is held at Waterlane Leisure Centre.

The event has been organised by Sentinel Leisure Trust, who said they were “proud” to be hosting the event on Wednesday, August 22 in conjunction with OBWSC.

Matt Stebbings, physical activity and health manager for Sentinel Leisure Trust, said: “This is an opportunity not to be missed.

“It is very rare we have the opportunity to have an Olympic Gold Medallist come to this area and not only put on some guest coaching but offer a chance to listen to him talk about his experiences within professional sport.

“Even if you are not a water sports enthusiast, it is a chance to listen to an Olympic champion and professional athlete,” Mr Stebbings added.

“We are privileged to have Etienne come and talk and also bring his gold medal to show and for people to have a photo opportunity and ask questions.”

The “evening with London 2012 Olympic Gold Medallist Etienne Stott” will consist of a presentation and question and answer session at Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft, starting at 7.30pm and finishing at 9pm.

Mr Stebbings added: “Etienne’s presentation will include a motivational talk on his experiences as a professional athlete, competing in the summer Olympics and also what he has done since retiring from professional sport.

Tickets, which are now on sale for the “evening with” event from Waterlane Leisure Centre, cost £10 per head.

Mr Stebbings said: “We can also take payment over the telephone via 01502 532540 to reserve your ticket/s. There will also be tea, coffee and nibbles to all those that attend.

“The evening is limited to a first come, first served basis.”