Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our photo gallery from Wells Carnival?

Wells Next The Sea Carnival 2018. Photo: cycoze.com cycoze.com

More than 10,000 people enjoyed a north Norfolk carnival which has been nominated as one of the top in the UK, as organisers celebrated the event’s success as “our best ever”.

Wells Carnival got underway on Friday, July 27, and the nine days of events came to a close on Sunday, August 5.

Carnival chairman Pat Weston said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic - one of our best ever.

“We say that every year but it really was. We just do not know why it’s so popular.

“All the residents came out and I’ve seen people who were children 20 years ago now bringing their own children.”

