Operation chicken removal is a go for Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 16:32 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:32 24 August 2018

The chickens are very tame. Picture: Marc Betts

Operation chicken removal is a go in a south Norfolk town after the birds took over an estate.

A group of residents have come together on the Ensign Way estate in Diss to remove nearly 200 chickens that have plagued the area.

The group will be meeting at 9am on Sunday, August 26 in an attempt to collect the animals.

Earlier this week members of the group were able to remove some of the birds and successfully took away a number of cockerels in the hope of stopping the numbers increasing.

The Ensign Way Chicken Removal and Re-homing Group want to remove the chickens safely and send them to a suitable home. People who have elected to help remove them have bought coops or own land where they will be able to house the chickens.

Due to the increased public awareness of the chickens due to media reports people had be removing them without the group knowing if they would be safe

Although the chickens have been a nuisance to the estate they want them to be sent to a suitable home.

