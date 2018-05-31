Youth charity seeks fitness enthusiasts for plank challenge

OPEN are seeking fitness enthusiasts to take part in a challenge. Photo provided by OPEN Youth Trust Archant

A youth charity is seeking fitness enthusiasts to take part in a challenge.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Taking place from 6pm on Thursday, September 13, OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN) is seeking teams of local professionals and fitness nuts to take part in their Core-porate Plank Challenge.

The event is to see which team can accumulatively hold a plank for the longest time possible in a sponsored plank relay at OPEN’s gym.

To enter a team of up to 10 people is £10, and each team is encouraged to gain sponsorship as to how long they can hold the plank for.

The winning team will receive complimentary tickets to one of the events organised by OPEN and the individual who holds the plank for the longest will receive six months free OPEN gym membership.

Teams can enter via: https://opennorwich.org.uk/whats-on/gigs-events/plankchallenge/

To sponsor visit: www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/oyt/plankchallenge