Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Youth charity seeks fitness enthusiasts for plank challenge

PUBLISHED: 17:13 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:13 03 August 2018

OPEN are seeking fitness enthusiasts to take part in a challenge. Photo provided by OPEN Youth Trust

OPEN are seeking fitness enthusiasts to take part in a challenge. Photo provided by OPEN Youth Trust

Archant

A youth charity is seeking fitness enthusiasts to take part in a challenge.

Taking place from 6pm on Thursday, September 13, OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN) is seeking teams of local professionals and fitness nuts to take part in their Core-porate Plank Challenge.

The event is to see which team can accumulatively hold a plank for the longest time possible in a sponsored plank relay at OPEN’s gym.

To enter a team of up to 10 people is £10, and each team is encouraged to gain sponsorship as to how long they can hold the plank for.

The winning team will receive complimentary tickets to one of the events organised by OPEN and the individual who holds the plank for the longest will receive six months free OPEN gym membership.

Teams can enter via: https://opennorwich.org.uk/whats-on/gigs-events/plankchallenge/

To sponsor visit: www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/oyt/plankchallenge

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast