Youth trust prepares for glamorous fundraising dinner

PUBLISHED: 16:25 18 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:25 18 August 2018

OPEN Youth Trust Fundraiser 2017. PHOTO: Simon Finlay Photographer

OPEN Youth Trust Fundraiser 2017. PHOTO: Simon Finlay Photographer

Simon Finlay Photographer

A youth trust is inviting members of the public to celebrate 250 years of circus with a Big Top Fundraising Dinner.

The OPEN Youth Trust is promising a night of first-class entertainment, food from Proudly Norfolk, a charity raffle and auction, the charity’s finest young performers for a one-night-only circus experience on November 1.

Tickets are priced at £500 per table of eight and includes entertainment, a three-course dinner and four bottles of wine. A limited number of tables of ten are available upon request.

The charity are also looking for high quality prizes and sponsors for the evening.

For further information about sponsorship packages, to book a table or donate, contact Harriet Davies at harriet@opennorwich.org.uk or call 01603 252112.

All proceeds go to OPEN, which helps young people in Norfolk, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds.

