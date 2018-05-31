Chance to voice suggestions and complaints at public transport meeting

Public transport users in east Norfolk will have the chance to voice their views at the open meeting Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2015

Users of public transport in east Norfolk are being encouraged to attend an open meeting to discuss bus and train services in the region.

The meeting is being organised by East Norfolk Transport Users Association (ENTUA) and anyone with comments, ideas, suggestions or complaints is invited to attend.

Representatives from regional bus and rail operators will give a short presentation at the meeting and will then be available to answer questions.

ENTUA, originally named East Norfolk Travellers Association, celebrated its 40th birthday last year, having fought for public transport improvements in the region since 1977.

The meeting will be held at 2.30pm on Thursday, August 16, at Christchurch, Deneside, Great Yarmouth.

Christchurch is situated at the end of Deneside only five minutes’ walk from Market Gates Bus Interchange.

For further information, call Steve Hewitt 07890846778 (after midday) or visit www.entua.org.uk.