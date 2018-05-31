Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chance to voice suggestions and complaints at public transport meeting

PUBLISHED: 16:46 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:18 07 August 2018

Public transport users in east Norfolk will have the chance to voice their views at the open meeting Picture: James Bass

Public transport users in east Norfolk will have the chance to voice their views at the open meeting Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2015

Users of public transport in east Norfolk are being encouraged to attend an open meeting to discuss bus and train services in the region.

The meeting is being organised by East Norfolk Transport Users Association (ENTUA) and anyone with comments, ideas, suggestions or complaints is invited to attend.

Representatives from regional bus and rail operators will give a short presentation at the meeting and will then be available to answer questions.

ENTUA, originally named East Norfolk Travellers Association, celebrated its 40th birthday last year, having fought for public transport improvements in the region since 1977.

The meeting will be held at 2.30pm on Thursday, August 16, at Christchurch, Deneside, Great Yarmouth.

Christchurch is situated at the end of Deneside only five minutes’ walk from Market Gates Bus Interchange.

For further information, call Steve Hewitt 07890846778 (after midday) or visit www.entua.org.uk.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast