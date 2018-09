Fire crews attend incident in Litcham

Firefighters were called to an incident in Litcham this morning. Photo: Denise Bradley. Archant

The fire service attended a fire on Church Street in Litcham in the early hours of this morning.

One appliance from Massingham dealt with a small fire in the open, which caused damage to a portable cabin and fencing.

They were there from 4:22am until 5:07am.

Crews used used hose reel jets, a hydrant and a thermal image camera to extinguish the blaze.