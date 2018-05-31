Search

Online survey set-up to help improve coastal town

PUBLISHED: 15:06 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:06 24 August 2018

The sandbanks at Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

An online survey has been created to help redesign a coastal town.

The portal has been created by coastal renewal specialists Hemingway Design to collect views about Hunstanton’s southern seafront.

The idea is for members of the public to fill in the survey with their views which will be used to transform the seafront.

Wayne Hemingway, from Hemingway Design, said: “We need to reach out to the wider community to get the views of young and old and to reflect what people want from a seaside resort.

“The more people we can encourage to ‘Come design with us’, the more interesting and relevant the result will be.

“This could be a driver of really positive change for the town, its economy, culture and profile.”

The survey has been funded by the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

The portal can be found hemingwaydesign.co.uk/hunstanton-south-beach/ .

