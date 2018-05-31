Emergency services deal with incident at hospital

James Paget Hospital Generic hospital Accident and emergency Ambulance Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016 ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

People are being asked to make only essential visits to Gorleston’s James Paget Hospital due to an ongoing incident.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a statement Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews are currently dealing with an incident at the James Paget Hospital alongside colleagues from police and the East of England Ambulance Service.

“Although this is an ongoing incident there is no wider risk to the public or staff on scene but we would ask that only essential visits are made to the hospital until further notice to allow our crews to resolve the incident safely.”