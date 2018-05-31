Bank Holiday weekend fun as Thetford Riverside to become a beach

Thetford On the Green's previous event, an Abba night. Picture: The Lively Crew Archant

A Bank Holiday weekend of family fun will see an area of Thetford transformed into a enormous sandpit.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There will be giant deck chairs, games and ice creams along the town’s riverside for the beach experience, with families only needing to bring buckets and spades.

One of a series of events organised by the Lively Crew along the riverside, and supported by Breckland Council, the beach event will run from Saturday until Monday between 10am and 5pm.

To kick-off the weekend, on Friday night there will be a Club Tropicana meets Ibiza party with music from 2 Disco from 6pm.

Free to attend, guests are invited to don their holiday gear and join the party.

The beach will be manned during opening times but unattended children wanting to use the sandpit will be refused entry.

For more information about up-and-coming events visit On The Green Thetford on Facebook.