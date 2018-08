Crews put out burning combine harvester

A field off Stanfield Road near Dereham. PHOTO: Google Maps Google Maps

A burning combine harvester had to be put out by fire crews this afternoon.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire fighters from Attleborough, Earlham and Carrow worked to put out the piece of farm machinery on Stanfield Road, Stanfield, near Dereham for around 20 minutes at 3pm.

The crews used hose reel jets and thermal image cameras to check for hotspots.