Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Lifestyle brand Oliver Bonas is recruiting for first Norfolk store

PUBLISHED: 11:14 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:14 23 August 2018

Candles on an wooden table. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Candles on an wooden table. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

Oliver Bonas is on the lookout for staff for its new shop opening in the county.

The hip chain has over 70 stores across the capital and in locations around the UK including Cambridge, Oxford and Manchester.

The shop sells women’s clothing, jewellery, accessories and homeware and is set to open in Norwich.

Although the exact location and opening date is unknown the brand is recruiting for an assistant manager in the NR1 postcode.

The ideal candidate needs to have experience in retail management and be ‘positive, vibrant and ready to take on anything.’

The first Oliver Bonas opened in 1993 in London by Oliver Tress and stocked products from trade shows and as the company grew it began to create its own products.

READ MORE: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Paul McCarthy, centre manager at intu Chapelfield, said: “We’re constantly talking to lots of retailers, cafes and restaurants, with the aim of bringing new brands and experiences to our already exciting mix of stores.

“We will always happily share news once store openings are confirmed.”

Oliver Bonas declined to comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: GCSE results 2018: List of Norfolk and Waveney results

GCSE results day. Hellesdon High School. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Greater costs and competition could push Norwich restaurant out of business

Ying-Kit Ngai, owner/manager of Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich. He and his parents, with whom he runs the Chinese restaurant, are looking to sell the business. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Carriageway repair works will close road for four days

Feltwell Road, Southery, will be closed for four days next month for carraigeway resurfacing. PHOTO: Google Maps

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

‘It’s another amenity down the plug hole’ - Customers upset as gym closes unexpectedly

At the opening of the new Vinnie's Gym in Attleborough in 2016. From left, former NCFC captain Russell Martin, gym owner John Vincent, paralympian Danny Nobbs and others. Photo submitted

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

‘Hopefully we can replicate that atmosphere’ – Fit-again Lewis ready for another battle with Leeds

Jamal Lewis in action during City's 2-0 win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast