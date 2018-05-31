Food festival back with packed weekend of old favourites and family entertainment

Walkabout musical act Banana Ukulele Band will be performing at the Aylsham Food Festival. Pictures: Chris Taylor Copyright christaylorphoto.co.uk

Music, magic and memories are on the menu at this year’s Aylsham Food Festival.

Presented by Slow Food Aylsham (SFA), the ever-popular three-day event returns from Friday, October 5 to Sunday, October 7 with a packed weekend of old favourites and family entertainment.

This year, the festival headliner will be one of Norfolk’s most celebrated chefs, Richard Hughes.

Alongside regular features like the Country Market, Farmers’ Market and Slow Brunch will be Norfolk favourite, folk musician and cartoonist, Tony Hall, plus the walkabout musical act Banana Ukulele Band.

SFA chairman Patrick Prekopp said: “While the focus of the festival will, of course, be on food and particularly local produce, we want to make people think differently about food. It should be fun and a family affair and we hope to sprinkle a bit of magic and stardust around.”

Watch for updates on www.slowfoodaylsham.org.uk or search ‘Slow Food Aylsham’ on Facebook and Twitter.