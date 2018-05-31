Search

Former snooker centre could be turned into flats

PUBLISHED: 12:48 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:48 20 August 2018

Oddfellows Hall, the former home of Thetford Snooker Centre, could be turned into flats. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

A popular snooker hall which closed its doors earlier this year could be turned into flats.

For more than 30 years, Thetford Snooker Centre, in Oddfellows Hall, was a well-known location for parties and band nights.

But the centre, which housed 14 snooker tables, closed its doors suddenly in March when the building - which had been up for sale for three years - was sold and its then owners Paul and Lynn Mossop retired.

But now the hall, which dates back to 1891, could be getting a new lease of life following the submission of a planning application which would see it converted into flats.

The application, submitted to Breckland Council by South Norfolk Developments Ltd, has proposed eight flats to be created in the former snooker hall and the demolition of the modern rear extension to create a single-story extension to house a further two flats.

The flats will be a mix of one and two bedrooms and a first floor would be installed in the hall.

In the design statement it said the hall would “remain generally as existing” but its appearance would be “enhanced by the restoration and replacement” of existing timber sash windows. New walling would be built using reclaimed and matching brickwork.

Thetford Town Council have said they welcome a design that “preserves the heritage frontage” but are objecting to the application due to its lack of disabled access.

The authority has suggested the design needs to enhance disabled access and encourages the first floor flats to be wheelchair accessible and suggested the inclusion of a lift.

The development would not include any car parking spaces.

A the time of closure Mr and Mrs Mossop left a sign on the building saying: “We apologise we were unable to give warning, this was due to the manner of the sale of the Snooker Centre. We wish to thank all of you whom we have had the pleasure of knowing and serving for the past 32 years. We will miss you all. Kind regards and best wishes to you all.”

Many people took to social media to share their memories of the centre.

Carl Harding-Palmer said: “First went in late 1986. Fantastic memories. Paul and Lynn are such a lovely couple and they certainly deserve a rest and enjoy some free time now.”

