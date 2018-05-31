Music producer turns garden shed into studio for music projects

It started out as a project in a converted shed but now, on the eve of his studio releasing its first full length album, Steven Ashcroft has big plans for his record label, NCS Productions.

Steven Ashcroft with AB Sparta in the recording studio. Picture: NCS Productions Steven Ashcroft with AB Sparta in the recording studio. Picture: NCS Productions

Mr Ashcroft has made music and helped friends produce music videos for years but it was only when he was able to convert his garden shed into a music studio that he was able to make NCS Productions a reality.

Fast forward two years and NSC productions has moved to a purpose built studio space in Alysham Road, has helped its first artist to record an full length album and has plans to launch project which aims to help people with mental health problems access music making facilities.

The 30-year-old from Norwich said: “I would help make music videos for Norfolk Artists, I’ve always been into making videos and that has led to what I’m doing now.

“It’s absolutely amazing, I have got artists that write with me and represent the company, but I’m trying to build original work and bands.

“I have been doing this a long time but I still feel like I’m at the start, I have gone through all of this to just to get to the beginning.”

The studio’s first album - ‘Year of Vybz’ by AB Sparta is due to be released in early September but ahead of then the label has produced a number of music videos to accompany the album which have been made possible by sponsorship from a number of Norfolk companies including Saxon Air, Holiday Inn and Moss Bros.

Mr Ashcroft said: “It’s just amazing, we have had amazing support from some really big companies.

“It’s not something that comes around everyday but I’m getting quite a catalogue of support from different people.”

Following the initial sponsorship NSC productions and AB Sparta have received Mr Ashcroft said he hoped to get more support to allow the artist to tour internationally and reach his full potential.

AB Sparta’s album will be released on September 5, ahead of then a music video will be released on the studio’s Facebook channel.