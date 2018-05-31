Search

Writer’s spooky stories could help save young cancer patient’s life

PUBLISHED: 15:34 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:34 14 August 2018

Kathryn Hollingworth said she felt helpless after Billy Clayton, a close friend of her daughter Jenny Hollingworth, was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer. Photo: Kathryn Hollingworth

A Norwich writer hopes her book of supernatural short stories will help raise vital funds to pay for a young musician’s life saving cancer treatment.

Kathryn Hollingworth said she felt helpless after Billy Clayton, a close friend of her daughter Jenny Hollingworth, was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer.

Determined to raise money, inspiration struck when she discovered a file of old stories she had written for a short story competition.

She said: “It’s upsetting to see such a young person suffering. I’m not a sporty person, I can’t swim, and thought what can I do to raise money? I wasn’t planning on doing a book but thought I should give it a try.”

Billy was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, aged just 18. He has since undergone several major surgeries and endured endless rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

After the discovery of two new tumours in his shoulder, Billy’s mother Rebecca Lawrence started the online campaign to raise enough money to pay for potentially life saving treatment not available in the UK.

Mrs Hollingworth hopes her kindle book “Spooky Stories” can help boost the current total of £26,732 closer to the £200,000 needed for treatment.

It features 11 supernatural short stories, including “Witch Hunter” which was inspired by Norwich Pub The Lollard’s Pit’s grizzly past.

Buy the book for just £2.34 visit www.amazon.co.uk/Spooky-Stories-Kathryn-Hollingworth-ebook/dp/B07GD6JG61/ref=sr_1_6?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1534238511&sr=1-6&keywords=spooky+stories

