Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Popular Norwich pub reopens six-figure refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 16:13 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 07:52 07 August 2018

The Mayor of Norwich, pictured here with Woolpack manager Ian Judge (left) and assistant manager Kev Black, reopened the pub on August 2. Picture: Greene King

The Mayor of Norwich, pictured here with Woolpack manager Ian Judge (left) and assistant manager Kev Black, reopened the pub on August 2. Picture: Greene King

Greene King

A popular Norwich pub has reopened following a six-figure refurbishment.

Bradley Rose (chef), Ian Judge (manager), Mo Redshaw (team member), and Kev Black (assistant manager) stand outside the newly reopened Woolpack. Picture: Greene KingBradley Rose (chef), Ian Judge (manager), Mo Redshaw (team member), and Kev Black (assistant manager) stand outside the newly reopened Woolpack. Picture: Greene King

The Lord Mayor of Norwich, Martin Schmierer, did the honours of officially reopening the Woolpack on Golden Ball Street last week.

As part of the investment, owners Greene King introduced a lighter colour scheme with tiled walls, signature pieces of furniture and contemporary flooring. Photos from the relaunch show a modern look with all the traditional pub features retained including a pool table and multiple screens for sports.

The bar has also been completely refurbished, with the introduction of a wider selection of local and national ales, plus world beers.

Ian Judge, general manager at the Woolpack, said: “The Woolpack is at the heart of the Norwich community, so we are excited to be able to offer a place where locals can enjoy a drink or meal in enhanced surroundings.

Inside the newly refurbished Woolpack Inn. Picture: Greene KingInside the newly refurbished Woolpack Inn. Picture: Greene King

“The opening was a real success, and we were delighted to welcome the Mayor of Norwich, Martin Schmierer, to officially open the Woolpack.

“We’ve already had some great feedback on the delicious menu and the fantastic interior, so we look forward to welcoming more guests in the coming weeks.”

The pub has also unveiled a new menu featuring a range of seasonal dishes and traditional Sunday roasts.

The extensive renovation work on the Woolpack began on July 9 and was completed in less than one month. Prior to that, like many pubs in Norwich, it had hosted World Cup Screenings for England fans and it continues to be a hub of activity, having hosted a family fun day over the weekend.

The Woolpack Inn was reopened by The Mayor of Norwich last Thursday. Picture: Greene KingThe Woolpack Inn was reopened by The Mayor of Norwich last Thursday. Picture: Greene King

The six-figure investment covered a new look for the pub. Picture: Greene KingThe six-figure investment covered a new look for the pub. Picture: Greene King

The Woolpack has updated its look. Picture: Greene KingThe Woolpack has updated its look. Picture: Greene King

The work on the Woolpack was completed in less than one month. Picture: Greene KingThe work on the Woolpack was completed in less than one month. Picture: Greene King

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast