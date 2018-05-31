Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NHS worker’s 1000 mile Tri-ing challenge.

PUBLISHED: 12:17 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:15 21 August 2018

Becky Cooper and Angela Beard who are travelling 1000 miles across England, Scotland and Wales. Picture: Becky Cooper

Becky Cooper and Angela Beard who are travelling 1000 miles across England, Scotland and Wales. Picture: Becky Cooper

Picture: Becky Cooper

Two Women, 21 Days, 1000 miles. the tri-ing challenge in aid of Big C and The Lullaby Trust.

Becky Cooper and Angela Beard's route which takes them 1000 miles around the England, Scotland and Wales in 21 day's. Picture. 1000 Mile ChallengeBecky Cooper and Angela Beard's route which takes them 1000 miles around the England, Scotland and Wales in 21 day's. Picture. 1000 Mile Challenge

Two Norwich women are to cycle, swim and walk 1000 miles for Big C and The Lullaby Trust.

Assistant director at Norfolk Community Health and Care, Becky Cooper and Angela Beard, a nurse, have set the bar high and aim to complete the triathlon in 21 Days.

Becky, said: “I saw other peoples 1000 mile challenges and decided I wanted to be different, I became confident in open water swimming and decided to add that element.”

Main points of the trip include climbing Ben Nevis and Mount Snowdon along with swimming in lake Windermere.

Becky said: “I’m excited to actually complete the challenge and see how much money we have raised for our charities.”

The Big C is Norfolk’s cancer charity which funds four drop in support centres across Norfolk and Waveney while The Lullaby Trust raises awareness of sudden infant death syndrome and supports bereaved families across the UK.

Becky said: “I would like thank all our friends that have supported us including TriHarman, Dynamic Fitness, M&A Partners, Bo Tyler nutrition, Vigour Events, Howards bike shop Wymondham Hethersett and Wymondham Cycle club, volunteers, staff Priscilla Bacon Centre, The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust, Big C and Lullaby Trust.”

The women set off on Monday where they will drive up to Newcastle before starting their journey on Tuesday with their cycle to Inverness.

To keep up to date with their progress you can visit their Facebook page along with their Virgin moneygiving page.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Police appeal after teenager thrown off bike in hit and run

The A140 at Dunston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Video: North Norfolk boat builder’s new home creates fresh wave of opportunities

Owners of Neil Thompson Boats, Neil and Richenda Thompson, by one of the Norfolk Range sailing and motor yachts they build at the North Norfolk Marine Centre at Wells. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

New group aboutDereham has its say on article criticising the town

Dereham Shopping Centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast