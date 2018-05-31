NHS worker’s 1000 mile Tri-ing challenge.

Becky Cooper and Angela Beard who are travelling 1000 miles across England, Scotland and Wales. Picture: Becky Cooper Picture: Becky Cooper

Two Women, 21 Days, 1000 miles. the tri-ing challenge in aid of Big C and The Lullaby Trust.

Becky Cooper and Angela Beard's route which takes them 1000 miles around the England, Scotland and Wales in 21 day's. Picture. 1000 Mile Challenge Becky Cooper and Angela Beard's route which takes them 1000 miles around the England, Scotland and Wales in 21 day's. Picture. 1000 Mile Challenge

Two Norwich women are to cycle, swim and walk 1000 miles for Big C and The Lullaby Trust.

Assistant director at Norfolk Community Health and Care, Becky Cooper and Angela Beard, a nurse, have set the bar high and aim to complete the triathlon in 21 Days.

Becky, said: “I saw other peoples 1000 mile challenges and decided I wanted to be different, I became confident in open water swimming and decided to add that element.”

Main points of the trip include climbing Ben Nevis and Mount Snowdon along with swimming in lake Windermere.

Becky said: “I’m excited to actually complete the challenge and see how much money we have raised for our charities.”

The Big C is Norfolk’s cancer charity which funds four drop in support centres across Norfolk and Waveney while The Lullaby Trust raises awareness of sudden infant death syndrome and supports bereaved families across the UK.

Becky said: “I would like thank all our friends that have supported us including TriHarman, Dynamic Fitness, M&A Partners, Bo Tyler nutrition, Vigour Events, Howards bike shop Wymondham Hethersett and Wymondham Cycle club, volunteers, staff Priscilla Bacon Centre, The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust, Big C and Lullaby Trust.”

The women set off on Monday where they will drive up to Newcastle before starting their journey on Tuesday with their cycle to Inverness.

To keep up to date with their progress you can visit their Facebook page along with their Virgin moneygiving page.