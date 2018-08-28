Search

Norwich Welsh Society to celebrate life of late president with charity concert

PUBLISHED: 11:36 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:50 30 August 2018

Carolyn Phillips (left), who died on December 29, 2017, with husband Gareth. Photo: Gareth Phillips

Carolyn Phillips (left), who died on December 29, 2017, with husband Gareth. Photo: Gareth Phillips

The Gwalia Male Voice Choir are giving a charity concert at Chapelfield Road Methodist Church.

The Gwalia Male Voice Choir outside Westminster. Picture: Gwalia Male Voice ChoirThe Gwalia Male Voice Choir outside Westminster. Picture: Gwalia Male Voice Choir

The concert, organised by the Norwich Welsh Society, is celebrating the lafe of their former president, Carolyn Philips who died last December after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer 31 days before.

Tony Davis, of the Norwich Welsh Society said: “The most shocking statistics for Pancreatic Cancer is the survival rate is less than 4% of those diagnosed in the UK survive for 5 years.

“The money raised will be used to help fund a research project (in Oxford University) for the earlier detection of the pancreatic cancer.”

The choir was formed on 1 March 1967, the same day as Norwich Welsh Society, and frequently perform in Cathedrals, concert halls, churches and other venues in the UK and abroad.

The Gwalia Male Voice Choir. Picture: Gwalia Male Voice ChoirThe Gwalia Male Voice Choir. Picture: Gwalia Male Voice Choir

Mr Davis said: “In 2016 the choir was invited to sing in France during the 100th Commemorations of the Battle of the Somme; the choir sang at the small town of Perénchies, near Lille.

“One of the most costly parts of the battle was at Mametz Wood, the battle involved the 38th (Welsh) Division made up of some 20,000 Welsh volunteers who had been brought together and entered the trenches in January 1916.”

The concert will start at 7.30pm on September 22,tickets will cost £10 and can be booked online or be purchased from The Book Hive at 53 London Street or St Georges Music Shop at 17-19 St Georges Street.

There is also free parking at the event.

