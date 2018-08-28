Could Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole win the final series of Big Brother?

Cameron Cole is the current favourite to win Big Brother 2018 (Picture: Channel 5) Archant

Little-known Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole is the bookies’ favourite to be crowned winner of the last ever series of Big Brother.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But the oblivious 19-year-old, who came out as gay early on in the show, can’t quite believe he’s made it to the final of the reality juggernaut’s 19th series.

Talking to Akeem Griffith while he’s having a bath, Cameron says: “It just doesn’t feel real. I cannot quite believe what’s going on. It’s totally and utterly beyond a dream at this point. It’s on another scale.

Looking back on launch night, and all the big personalities he was introduced to that evening, he continued: “I thought, ‘I’m going to be out in a week, maybe two,’ there’s no way I’m going to be able to do anything with characters like that. They were all so much bigger than me. So I don’t know how I’m sitting here but I’m so thankful.

“I don’t want to leave. I want to stay here until Christmas and the New Year. I want to live here. I would if I could,” he added.

The Big Brother final airs tomorrow night at 10pm on Channel 5.